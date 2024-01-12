Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.61.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

