Compass Point Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.84.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,695,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,113,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.