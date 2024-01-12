Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $204.20 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.30 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,900 shares of company stock worth $8,843,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

