Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 549 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.