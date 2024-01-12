CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.95 and last traded at $94.15. 267,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 392,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.80.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy
Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Further Reading
