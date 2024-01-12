Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.