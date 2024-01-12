Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
