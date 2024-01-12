Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $53,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

