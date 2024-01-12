Contrasting ENI (NYSE:E) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 ENI 0 4 2 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.61%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than ENI.

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 45.05% 31.19% 15.40% ENI 5.13% 16.22% 6.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $753.42 million 0.93 $340.44 million $12.71 2.18 ENI $140.59 billion 0.42 $14.63 billion $3.30 10.03

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats ENI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.