Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.95 million.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

CTS stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.23. The company has a market cap of C$805.10 million, a PE ratio of -78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

