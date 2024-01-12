Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNM

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,145,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,805,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.