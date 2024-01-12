Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 34,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 119,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

