CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Trimmed by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

