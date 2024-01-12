CQS Natural Resources G&I (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CYN stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.77. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1 year low of GBX 160.75 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.45 ($2.76).

In related news, insider Paul Cahill purchased 14,749 shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £25,073.30 ($31,960.87). 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

