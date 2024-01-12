CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.