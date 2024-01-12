Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $105.47 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

