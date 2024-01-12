CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.04.

Shares of CYBR opened at $221.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $117.82 and a 12 month high of $223.00. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.95 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 403,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

