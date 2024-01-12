Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Danone Stock Down 0.6 %
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
