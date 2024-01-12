Darrow Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,463,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

