Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,604. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

