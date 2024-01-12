Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $79.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

