Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

DAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

