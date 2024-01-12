Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

