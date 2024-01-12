Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

