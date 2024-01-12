Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.05.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

