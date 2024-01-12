DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 81.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 90.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,945 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.