Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.