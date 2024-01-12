Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,575. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

