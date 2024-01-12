Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $109,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

DFS opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.