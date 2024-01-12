Diversified Healthcare Trust – Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCNI opened at $15.34 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

