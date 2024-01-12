Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

