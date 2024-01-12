Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 899 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.93. 186,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,126. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.