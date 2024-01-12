Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.99. 270,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,264. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.57 and a 200-day moving average of $550.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

