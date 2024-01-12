Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 427,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.