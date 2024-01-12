Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.39. 114,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,704. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.24 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

