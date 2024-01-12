Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,628,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,550,676. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $273.89 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.91.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

