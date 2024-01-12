DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,426 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of DoubleVerify worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

