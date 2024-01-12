Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.08. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 234,233 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,726 shares of company stock worth $5,314,806 in the last 90 days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

