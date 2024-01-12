DZS’s (DZSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.57. DZS has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DZS by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 349,773 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 158,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DZS by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 552,866 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

