Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at GBX 515 ($6.56) on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.65). The company has a market cap of £151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,875.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 498.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.41.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

