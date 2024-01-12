Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at GBX 515 ($6.56) on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.65). The company has a market cap of £151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,875.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 498.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.41.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Featured Stories

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

