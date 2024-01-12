EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EchoStar Trading Down 3.4 %

SATS opened at $16.08 on Monday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

