ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.71. ECO Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 132.22 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of £73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,450.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECO Animal Health Group

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 37,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($51,019.17). Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

