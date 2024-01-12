Editas Medicine, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.06). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,021,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.