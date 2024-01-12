Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $748.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.