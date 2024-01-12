Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.18 on Friday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

