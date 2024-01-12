Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

