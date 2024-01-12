Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NYSE ESTC opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

