Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target Cut to $0.40

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance
Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 671,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,681. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Electrameccanica Vehicles
Institutional Trading of Electrameccanica Vehicles
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles.
Featured Articles
