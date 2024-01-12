Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $49.71 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $49.71 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,097,685 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

