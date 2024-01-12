Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $482.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

