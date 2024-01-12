Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $482.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

